Coi Leray Says Benzino Threatened Her Mother After Revealing He Went Broke

Coi Leray is sharing her frustrating relationship with her father, Benzino, whom she went off on in a rant calling him “bitter and evil” and claiming that he threatened her mother.

According to the rapper, her father, Benzino, became upset after her Breakfast Club interview on Wednesday, where she was promoting her upcoming album ‘Trendsetter’.

While on the show, Coi Leray claimed that Benzino, whow was a co-owner of The Source, went broke after he was forced out of ownership of the hip-hop magazine. She said that caused her family financial hardships.

“My dad lost The Source when I was like nine,” Coi said in the interview. “Once it was gone, I was old enough to understand life and it was gone after that. Reality hit, we were broke.”

It seems that her father did not like her speaking about the Source, which Coi said she wanted to buy. On Twitter, she set off several tweets where she says her father is always trying to beef with her.

“My dad is texting my mom threatening her and me because I said he went broke on the breakfast club on the day of my album release,” Leray tweeted Wednesday.

She continued, “I hate to bring this sh*t to social media but my father need help. Sorry if I offended you on breakfast club but don’t treatment me or my mom because you hate to admit that we went broke after the source.”

The rapper also reasoned that she built her career without mentioning who her father was because of his behavior.

Coi Leray later rant in another tweet that Benzino is unable to get over his past mistakes and was only enraged because she revealed his financial hardships in the interview.

According to Coi, part of the latest issues stem from Benzino wanting his family to join him in a reality show, ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’, but she said neither she nor her mother wanted that kind of attention.

“He texting my mom threatening her talking about some watch. Grow up YOU WAS JUST TRYNA GET HER TO DO GROWING UP HIP HOP !! WE DONT WANT THAT LIFE,” she tweeted.

The young rapper also accused her father of not congratulating her on her debut album.

Coi Leray has been very vocal about her struggles with building a relationship with her father. Last month, in haste, he revealed that Coi had a collab with Nicki on her album. Fans had accused him of trying to steal his daughter’s thunder and not letting her announce it on her timing. The revelation also almost cost her the feature as Nicki Minaj initially pulled the verse but later decided to let the song “Blick Blick” be released.

Benzino had apologized for interfering, and all had appeared well between them until now.

In the meantime, Coi Leray is releasing first album ‘Trendsetter’ with guest appearances from Yung Bleu, Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign, H.E.R., Nav, Polo G, and others.

Benzino has not responded to Coi’s latest tweets.