Coast Guard investigating role of alcohol in Baltic Sea ship crash

The content originally appeared on: CNN

“Additional criminal suspicions have arisen, including gross sea intoxication,” the Coast Guard said in a statement reported by Reuters. The Coast Guard is also looking into possible “gross negligence” in the incident, the statement said.

One ship capsized during the collision and two people are still missing, authorities said. Ten boats and several helicopters had begun searching for the duo, but the at-sea component of the search and rescue operation has since been called off.

“The ship has now been towed to shallow waters so divers from the Swedish coast guard can go inside and search it for survivors or casualties,” Fredrik Stromback, a communications officer at the Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA), told CNN.

The pair likely could not have survived for a long time in the frigid winter waters, but they could be alive in an air pocket in the hull, Reuters said.

Read More