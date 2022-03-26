Coach wants traditional inter-school sports format revived | Loop Barbados

Barbadian athletics coach, Gabriel Burnett is appealing for the return of the inter-school sports format.

Speaking to Loop News on the final day of the Barbados Secondary Schools Athletic Championships (BSSAC), Burnett called for the traditional format of athletes representing their schools to be revived.

According to this year’s format, athletes represented zones instead of their respective schools at the Usain Bolt Complex. There were three zones; Peter Vaughan, Jennifer and Anthony Jones and Geoffrey Burke zones.

Burnett was the head coach of the Jennifer and Anthony Zone. While recognising that the athletes performed well over the two-day championships, Burnett indicated that he was “not a fan” of the zonal format.

“I am not a fan of it for the long term. I like the traditional format of representing your school, where the supporters can come and support their school.

Track and field is a sport where you need a crowd and the atmosphere for the athletes especially because the sun was really really hot and it was draining, it was taxing on the athletes. I think the traditional BSSAC where you are representing your school, that is the way where we need to get back to,” the BSSAC coach contended.

The Jennifer and Anthony Jones Zone which dominated both the male and female competitions with 567.50 and 523 points respectfully, also walked away with the most outstanding male – Josiah Parris – and female – Shelanie Augustine – awards.

Disclosing his team’s strategy, Burnett explained that the team focused on their strengths, which were the seniors in the team.

“We knew that our strength was in the seniors and that is where we looked to maximize our points. We knew the events that we had strong athletes in which is the 200m and 400m. The 100m and hurdles are events that we can’t really call but we knew what we had in the 200s and the 400s, the shotputs and the jumps and that is what we looked to maximize so that we could come in on the limit under a hundred athletes.”

He also revealed that due to the scorching weather, 2019 champs, St Michael’s School decided to compete at night.

“It’s really hard competing in the sun. It is very very draining and that is one of the reasons St.Michael School switched to night sports. It really is taxing on the athletes so to see them come especially the quarter milers that would have had to run two quarters in a day, for them to be able to come back and repeat and put in some great performances.”

The coach also passionately advocated for more schools to embrace althetic meets at night. He stated that switching BSSAC from day to night would not only create a greater atmosphere but also yield better performances from athletes.

“To be honest I would love to switch to evening/night sports but that is something I know all schools are not in favour of but I think we missed it on this one, I’m a part of the committee so I take part of the blame for that. That is an idea I only thought about last Sunday….The venue is a good venue in terms of the atmosphere it can create so we’re going to see how things go in the future.”

“I just want to thank the BSSAC Organizing Committee for putting on the championships. I think they did a really good job to get it pulled off in such a short space of time. I want to thank all the schools that participated and the athletes, especially the ones that this would be their last BSSAC and the first and second formers that wouldn’t have had a BSSAC, I’m really happy for them,” Burnett added.