Coach Francis believes Sada will make Barbados proud at Paris2024 Loop Barbados

Barbadian track star, Sada Williams concluded her 2023 season third in the world rankings for the Women’s 400m, but that certainly is not enough for her and her coach, Paul Francis as they prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The double World Championship bronze medallist was honoured at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) on Wednesday, with her right-hand man, Coach Francis by her side.

I feel she is now very, very hungry to be at the top of the podium

Speaking to local media on the sidelines of the unveiling ceremony, the head of the MVP Track Club in Jamaica, described the 25-year-old as a “coach’s dream”. He explained that her performance has been steadily improving annually, taking her a step closer to standing on the podium at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

“I can tell you as a fact that Sada Williams in 2022 season versus Sada Williams in 2023 season are two different persons, and I figure that it will make even a bigger difference coming to Paris 2024 because of her discipline and having the winning attitude which is required for her all the way to the top,” Francis remarked.

“The more she recognises that what she is doing works, it is more she resists her natural inclination to stop and give up and to keep going for that extra one,” he further indicated.

Williams created a new national record and set her personal best of 49.58 in the Women’s 400m at this summer’s 2023 World Championships. Coach Francis revealed that although she medalled, she was disappointed.

“Sada was a little disappointed this year because she knew she had the capability to develop more. She had a little misfortune being a little injured when the finals came around, so she wasn’t able to really reflect what she could have done. However, with a bit of good luck, based on the gears that I have seen changing in her attitude and preparation, I think she will change another gear because I feel she is now very, very hungry to be at the top of the podium and she will do all that is required,” Francis emphasised.

With Paris 2024 nine months away, he said that the team is doing their research to ensure Williams has a chance for gold.

Williams also told reporters she hopes to improve her times next year.

“With the bronze medal I achieved this year, I was a little bit disappointed because I was expecting to upgrade from last year…so hopefully next year I will do better medal-wise and time,” she said.