Co-operative movement to host pop-up variety fair on May 25 Loop Barbados

The creativity of some members of the co-operative movement will be on display when a pop-up health and variety fair is held next Saturday, May 25, 2024 at the Church Village Green, Central Bank of Barbados, Spry Street, Bridgetown.

Hosted by the Co-operatives Department of the Ministry of Energy and Business, in collaboration with several health organisations, the fair will be held from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Members of the public are encouraged to support the entrepreneurs from the Women Entrepreneurs, Emerging Brands, Pinnacle, Unified Trust and Pig Farmers Co-operatives, among others, who will be displaying and offering innovative goods and services.

Some of the items which will be showcased and sold on the day are custom-made bags, household articles, clothing and women’s accessories, art and craft, locally made confectionery, soaps and creams, and various types of jewellery. Manicures and pedicures will also be available to persons attending the fair.

Complimentary blood pressure testing and screening will be provided by the Diabetes and Hypertension Association of Barbados.

Additionally, members of the Barbados Kidney Association and the Heart and Stroke Foundation will be onsite to educate the public about their services, as well as give advice on how to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

There will be vegetarian food samples by Pinnacle Co-operative, and pork samples from the Pig Farmers’ Co-operative, which will be prepared by Dr. Phil’s Kitchen. Other food and refreshments will be on sale.

Resident DJ Sweet Tunes Entertainment, Elan Marie Jordan of ELANJAY, and a Tuk Band featuring Mother Sally will be on hand to entertain patrons.