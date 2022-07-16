CMO tells Bajans: One Monkeypox case is no cause for alarm | Loop Barbados

Chief Medical Officer Dr Kenneth George is telling Barbadians that the first confirmed case of Monkeypox on island should not cause panic, especially if persons listen to the public health officials and follow their guidance.

After the Health Minister Ian Gooding-Edghill announced the first confirmed case, Dr George said:

“My general suggestion to Barbadians is first don’t be alarmed, use good common sense, individuals who present with a rash should seek medical advice, [and] usually the issues with this type of disease is frequently the requirement for a travel history, so we will be taking that into account.”

Addressing the nation during the televised and streamed press conference, he told persons to be on their guard for the symptoms and how Monkeypox presents.

“We are dealing with a new infectious disease and I think how Barbadians can protect themselves is by knowing how the disease spreads and if you understand how the disease spreads you can certainly make efforts to protect yourself and your loved ones and your families.”

According to Dr George, Monkeypox is “spread through close, intimate contact” and he stressed that the “contact needs to be with infected lesions” or it may also come from fomites and droplets and aerosalised spread is also known.”

The disease has a prodromal phase, which includes flu-ish-like symptoms and muscle pains. Then after the prodromal phase the rash begins, “and it takes several forms, starts out as a simple bump, then a vesicle, then pustule, exudate with fluid and then finally crusting over.”

Persons are warned that “Individuals are most infectious at the beginning when the rash appears”, transmission is not as likely in the initial prodromal phase.

The duration of symptoms lasts between 14 to 21 days. “The period of isolation for a positive case is 21 days and you will be monitored by the public health team. The Ministry of Health has already done some sensitisation with public health officials,” he disclosed,

And he urged, “So this is another appeal to the Barbadian public that in a time of COVID when we understood the basic public health measures, we will get through this together.”