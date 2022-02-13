CMO: Omicron wave is on the decline | Loop Barbados

The worst of Barbados’ omicron wave appears to have passed.

Chief medical officer, Dr Kenneth George reported on Saturday, February 12 from Ilaro Court that infections are on “a down slope” after spiking up to 923 on January 24.

The island’s top medical official noted there has been a 19 per cent decline in newly confirmed cases in the past seven days. The daily average of cases is at 495, a drop compared to the 692 daily average that was reported two weeks ago.

Additionally, the seven-day cumulative incidence is currently at 1,206 per 100, 000 of the population. Dr George contended that the positivity rate which stands currently stands at 23.4 per cent – the previous high was 26 per cent – needs to be improved.

When questioned on Government’s decision to remove the curfew from Monday, February 14, the chief medical officer emphasized that authorities have followed the science and trending developments of the spread. He noted that with 65 percent of the eligible population vaccinated and booster uptake increasing – 57 per cent of the eligible population are boosted – the decision to review the curfew was made “purposefully”.

“With the concept of endemicity, there will always be a level of circulation of the virus within our communities and that is for the foreseeable future. And therefore, the changing of the protocols reflects this type of understanding of the public health. As I have indicated, decisions are not made rashly, decisions are made purposefully, using not only the Barbadian experience but also the experience of our international partners to make decisions,” remarked Dr George.

He reminded the public to be cautious as the country was not yet out of the woods. The chief medical officer reiterated that individuals must abide by the public health protocols of masking and sanitising and advocated for persons to get vaccinated to increase their protection against severe disease and death.

“We support the changes fully, however, personal responsibility and good judgement are critical for us to get out of this current wave. We believe that based on information we have, based on the disease profiles in Barbados that certainly omicron is highly contagious and we are not shying away from that but fortunately, you have ways to protect yourselves…so I am asking all Barbadians to have their guards up.”