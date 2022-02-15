CMO: COVID-19 transmission in schools ‘unlikely’ | Loop Barbados

Parents are being cautioned to refrain from taking their charges to school if they show signs of being ill.

Chief medical officer, Dr Kenneth George made the appeal on Tuesday, February 15 during a press conference with education officials.

Dr George emphasised that it will take a collaborative effort to ensure that the school plants remained safe for children, teachers and other staff. He urged guardians to keep their children at home if they felt unwell.

“If your child or teacher for that matter is ill, they are to remain at home. This may sound simple, but this to me is our greatest threat if we allow sick students onto the school plant. I think if we stick to these measures, the likelihood of transmission in schools is reduced,” maintained the chief medical officer.

He expressed that Government’s decision to resume face-to-face classes from February 21 was supported by the Pan American Health Organisation, World Health Organisation, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and a local group of paediatricians.

Referring to fears surrounding the transmission of COVID-19 in the school environment, Dr George held that it was “an unlikely event”. He insisted that transmission was more likely to occur in the home.

“I would like the public to know that transmission in schools is an unlikely event. Transmission is more likely to occur in your homes, where people socialise and where people live. Based on the protocols, the Ministry of Health strongly believes that schools are relatively safe environments for learning and once the protocols are adhered to, there should be no mass spread of COVID or omicron in schools.”

Chief education officer, Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw, reiterated Dr George’s sentiments. She pleaded for parents ad guardians to help education officials ensure a safe resumption of physical classes.

“We are depending on you to help us to keep it safe for your child or ward at school. We know that there are some parents who know that their child is not feeling well and may decide to send the child to school anyways.

“Parents, if we want to open schools safely and keep schools safe, you have the responsibility of ensuring that your child does not become the agent in the school for transmission. It cannot work if we do not have your support,” she stressed.