CMO calls for dialysis patients to get vaxxed | Loop Barbados

Barbados’ top medical officer has reported a decline in COVID-19 cases over the past two to three weeks, however, locals have been warned not to drop their guard.

Addressing the nation today via a live press conference, chief medical officer, Dr Kenneth George reported “some improvement” in the positivity rate but raised alarm about the infection rate and the lives lost to the viral illness, namely two individuals in their twenties.

In the span of 72 hours, a 28-year-old and 22-year-old died of COVID-19 on November 29 and December 1, respectively.

“Although these individuals did have conditions which made them be at increased risk for COVID, I believe these should not have been lives lost. The situation has put several families in Barbados in mourning, several families are grieving at this around the republic and going into Christmas and I believe that this did not need to occur,” insisted the chief medical officer.

“Why it didn’t need to occur? The preventive measures that we would have invested in and told you about over several months still needs better actions. And therefore, I am again asking individuals because of our current situation and because of the likelihood of persons, particularly those with comorbidity conditions are dying at a very young age. Please let common sense prevail,” Dr George said.

He advised persons suffering from renal disease to get vaccinated, indicating the “likelihood of poor outcomes is very strong”.

“Individuals who have renal disease or who are in dialysis consistently have extremely poor outcomes and therefore it is absolutely critical that that segment of the population – which I estimate to be about 275 individuals – it is critical that they be vaccinated.”