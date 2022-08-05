CMO assures Bajans: Pfizer vaccines made in November 2021 still good Loop Barbados

Chief Medical Officer, Dr The Most Honourable Kenneth George, is informing the public that Pfizer BioNTech, authorised by the Food and Drug Administration, has extended the recommended expiration dates of COVID-19 Vaccines from nine months to one year from the date of manufacture. This means that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available in Barbados with the manufacture date of November 2021 have a 12-month shelf life until October 31, 2022.

The Chief Medical Officer assures the public that the Pfizer COVID Vaccines administered remain safe and effective and still offer an opportunity for controlling the spread of COVID-19. He states that the Pfizer vaccines for COVID-19 will therefore continue to be available until the end of October 2022. The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue to source COVID-19 vaccines on the open market.

The supporting documentation regarding this change in expiry date is entitled “Expiry Information for All Three Vaccine Presentations” and published on April 26, 2022. It may be found at https://www.cvdvaccine-us.com/images/pdf/Expiry_Doc.pdf.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness, in the best interest of the public, will continue to provide updates on important matters particularly as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.