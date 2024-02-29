Closing Polyclinic was right decision – Nurses Association praises MOH Loop Barbados

Barbados Nurses Association supports the decision of the Ministry of Health and Wellness to close the Eunice Gibson Polyclinic at short notice to the public under the sad and unfortunate circumstances.

Stressing that “the incident did not occur at the clinic”, the BNA President Dr Fay Parris clarified, “This did not involve any breach. Individuals in the community just took the victim to the nearest place for help.”

The scene at the Eunice Gibson Polyclinic on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 28, 2024, turned bloody and emotional in the snap of a finger after a trauma victim was rushed there. Loop understands that the victim in an altercation in nearby Melrose was rushed to the polyclinic. Loop also learnt the victim has familial ties to staff at the Polyclinic.

Eunice Gibson Polyclinic is not setup to handle Accident and Emergency cases. However, as the nearest medical facility in the area following the bloody altercation, those transporting the 23-year-old, who was stabbed in the chest, stopped at the polyclinic seeking help desperately.

The stabbing victim passed away at the polyclinic.

With some querying, questioning and even criticising the closure of the polyclinic by the Health Ministry at short notice, Dr Parris told Loop News:

“I checked and it’s an unfortunate and emotional time there”. She said that the staff, both nursing and non-nursing, were traumatised by the incident and are grieving as both individuals – the victim and the accused, are known to them. The now deceased victim and the second man involved in the altercation were related.

Despite the inconvenience caused by the closure and the rescheduling of cancelled appoints, Dr Parris reiterates that she believes the Ministry made the right call on this occasion.

“The Ministry of Health responded timely and appropriately allowing staff today a period of mental health healing, and access to counselling. The clinic is closed today but will reopen tomorrow,” she stated.