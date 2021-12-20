Closed for VAT Holiday? Minister ‘a little disappointed’ in some shops | Loop Barbados

Barbados’ government announced December 20 as a VAT Holiday on the evening of December 18, however, some business persons opted out by closing their doors the day to the disappointment of the Minister in the Ministry of Finance Ryan Straughn.

Speaking to Loop News today, having learnt that some business owners chose not to participate in today’s initiative, he said:

“It is regretted that some persons could not adjust their point of sales system in time, given that it was a relatively simple calculation to effect. So that is disappointing because obviously the end was to be able to give consumers an ease but also to give said businesses an opportunity to move more stock than would normally move because this has not been happening certainly over this pandemic. So I’m a little disappointed with that.”

I can’t say it will be an annual thing simply because next year’s circumstances may be different from now

The minister accepted that from an operational perspective shop owners would have to make these decisions themselves, but he stressed, “It was designed in this context to give people the best ease.”

And he said what made it more disappointing is that members of the business community have met with this administration during this year to share their concerns during conversations about slow sales and unsold products.

“Just to be clear, the impact of the pandemic and everything that we have endured certainly this year with respect to lockdown at the beginning of the year, we had the ashfall, we had the freak storm, then we had the Hurricane Elsa and then we had a significant summer surge of COVID, which cumulatively impacted a lot of people to the extent that even though some of the restrictions were lifted in truth and in fact, 2021 was a little worse than 2020,” he opined.

Therefore speaking to the motivation behind the VAT Holiday once again, since his announcement less than 48 hours prior to its rollout today, he said that it was hoped as wide a cross-section of retailers and consumers could participate and reap the benefits.

He said that as a further impetus for businesses, he thought that the chance to get some sales in light of the significant increases in freight costs globally and commodity prices plus the price of imports, in addition to maintaining staff wages and salaries, he really expected, “under all of these, it was warranted to give some relief, particularly at this time because it truly has been a very rough year for consumers and businesses. So I was really a little disappointed that some stores opted to close rather than take the opportunity to try to move a little more stock and increase their profitability.”

Straughn even suggested, “I felt they perhaps should have even if only temporarily hired a few people to make sure the business could facilitate, because at the end of the day the exercise was intended to deliver relief to the consumers and therefore I feel as much choice as we expected people to have that that should have been available.”

VAT Holiday to stay or go?

With one business manager telling Loop News that with more advance notice more businesses could have been on board and others could have planned their strategies better, the idea of an annual VAT Holiday on a day between December 20 and December 23 was flouted.

Responding to this question or possibility, Minister Straughn said that today’s initiative was a necessary response.

He contends, “We hit it at the right spot. I can’t say it will be an annual thing simply because next year’s circumstances may be different from now, and therefore the context in which this was conceived, especially too because a lot of persons, families are still not back to 40 hours a week or even overtime, so this really was intended to allow for those persons’ budgets and pockets to stretch a little further given that government still has its commitments to make in terms of all the expenditures that we have and though while we are not still collecting VAT today, we still have to honour those other commitments that we have and therefore it’s just a financing mechanism from both sides.”