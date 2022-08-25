Close to 2,500 approved for Welcome Stamp up to July 2022 Loop Barbados

Close to 2,500 approved for Welcome Stamp up to July 2022
Close to 2,500 approved for Welcome Stamp up to July 2022

Most individuals and families from 5 countries including Nigeria

The Barbados 12-month Welcome Stamp Programme has received 3,784 applications; of those applications, 2,417 were approved.

This is as of July 31, 2022.

According to the data provided, the top five leading countries whose citizens are seeking entry under the programme are:

the United States of America,the United Kingdom,Canada,Nigeria andIreland.

Of the applications received, 64 per cent were from individuals and 36 per cent from families. But a further breakdown of the statistics revealed that 63 per cent of the applicants were men, while 37 per cent were women.

Those applying under the programme have occupations in fields such as:

Human Resources;Health Science;Architecture and Construction;Information Technology;Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources;Education and Training;Public Administration, andMarketing, Sales and Services.

The recent statistics were compiled by Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., with data from the Barbados Immigration Department.

Background

The Welcome Stamp Programme was introduced in July 2020 by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley. In July 2021, the Senate passed the Remote Employment Amendment Bill, 2021, which allowed for the extension of the existing legislation governing the Welcome Stamp. The Remote Employment Act 2020-2023 provides for the Welcome Stamp to be renewed, fees to be paid, and for the renewal of the stamp itself for those persons who have been resident in Barbados under the programme for a year. The Welcome Stamp Programme seeks to assist in diversifying the island’s tourism product, attract a new type of visitor and generate foreign exchange.

