The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Of the 986 people tested for COVID-19, 95 have returned positive results.

This is according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness for the period January 20 to February 16, 2024.

Amongst the COVID-positive patients are four minors.

The positivity rate for the two-week period stands at 9.63.

There were no COVID-related deaths recorded for the same time span.