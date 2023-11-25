Climate nightmare unraveling and Barbados not exempted Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is urging Barbadians, especially those living in the St Michael area to prepare for the threat of impending storms.

we saw what happened in St George here the other day with the mini-tornado

Speaking to her constituents during ‘St Michael Speaks’ which took place on Monday, November 20 at Solidary House, Harmony Hall, St Michael, the Prime Minister asserted that due to the current weather climate it is evident that “the thing that we don’t want to happen is happening”.

“Today, you would have seen all over the news that the world passed two degrees above pre-industrial temperatures and what is even more disturbing is that for one-third of the year so far, the world surpassed 1.5 degrees, and to break that down to everybody, it means that the thing that we don’t want to happen is happening and that is why we get in the first six months of the year no water, no rain, drought worst than it was before, and then in the last few months, what we get? A deluge of water and the water just coming at you, but more importantly it is coming in an intensity that we’re not accustomed to. So it means therefore that the water takes longer to run off and it is gathering up quicker and that has done a hell of a job damaging the roads and damaging some people’s houses.”

Prime Minister Mottley argued that although the government has a responsibility to citizens, citizens must also do their part and make the necessary preparations.

“When you hear me talking about climate here and outside, I ain’t just talking because I want to talk. I talking because it is real and it is not for government alone to adjust; it is for each and every one of you to adjust.

“So when you see you got a house and the roof coming off from the rest of the wall from nine inches and twelve inches and if your finger can spawn it, that is too long. What you want is a short overhang, because if it short it means that the wind cant get under there and lift off the roof.”

For those who are in need of hurricane straps, Mottley encouraged them to take advantage of the free straps made available through the Department of Emergency Management’s Catastrophe Fund or purchase them on their own.

“That is why the Department of Emergency Management and the Catastrophe Fund have introduced a programme where for those who are below the proverty line we will buy the hurricane straps for you. For those who are above, take warning and go and get them because the straps will at least help keep down your house roof, and if the house roof go, the first thing you risk is somebody life getting lost, std the second thing you would risk is everything you own.”

“I would like those of us in St Michael especially because we are the most populus parish, to take warning and if when you go home and you see that the overhang on your roof is too long then let us make some minds up that if you know you need help, then say so. If you know you can get it on your own, then get it.”

“Because we have a few months left and the truth is that it isn’t only hurricanes that affect us as we would have learnt, it is also storms. And we saw what happened in St George here the other day with the mini-tornado. So we have to be more vigilant and I ask people to do so,” the Prime Minister reiterated.