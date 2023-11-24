Climate crisis affecting mental health Loop Barbados

A Barbadian youth advocate wants to raise awareness surrounding the impact of climate change on health.

Ashley Lashley, chief executive officer and founder of the Ashley Lashley Foundation (ALF) revealed that a study conducted under the Healthy and Environmentally-friendly Youth (HEY) Campaign facilitated by ALF, found that vulnerable groups were especially physically and mentally affected by climate change.

Speaking during a panel discussion on Weather, Climate and Disaster Risk Reduction hosted by the Department of Emergency Management (DEM) and the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), Lashley said that youth and women were pointed at the demographic most impacted.

“As we know, youth and women are one of the most vulnerable groupings to the impact of the climate crisis and we did a study that looked at the impact of climate change on people’s physical and their mental health.”

“What we’ve recognised through the Foundation in general, and predominantly through the HEY Campaign is that lots of persons don’t understand how climate change is impacting on their health and how it goes beyond their physical health into their mental health as well.”

Lashley went on to explain following a disaster, single mothers and breadwinners suffered a major blow mentally, due to the loss of jobs and homes.

“We’re seeing to date that there are so much extreme weather events and the intensity of these events in some countries persons lose their homes. . . but also especially, for those single mothers from large households and those vulnerable communities when persons have to migrate as a result of the impact of the climate crisis, especially when persons are the breadwinners of their household, then that has an impact on their mental health as well,” she added.