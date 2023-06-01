Climate change might cause more severe hurricane Loop Barbados

As the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season gets underway from June 1, meteorologists are projecting more severe hurricanes – Category 3 to Category 5 – as a result of climate change.

On Wednesday, at the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season press conference, held at the offices of the Department of Emergency Management (DEM) in Warrens, St Michael, acting director of the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), Brian Murray said that 2023 is going to a “near-normal season”, similar to last year.

Murray revealed that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is forecasting 12 to 17 storms, five to nine hurricanes and one to four major hurricanes for the 2023 season.

However, he pointed out that the presence of El Ni?o throughout the summer, in June, until December, will affect the intensity of the systems.

“We came from a persistent La Ni?a which lasted two to three years and we are now going through El Ni?o and according to reports it could be the strongest one ever for the time being,” Murray remarked.

“When we tend to have this phenomenon, we tend to get less rainfall across the island and fewer hurricanes….The Atlantic Ocean is also warm so it is going to be a toss-up between El Ni?o in the Pacific and the warm Atlantic Ocean water because for tropic cyclones to form, you need sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic over 27 degrees Celcius but the El Ni?o on the other hand, because of the activity with the thunderstorms in the Pacific, you might get a shift in the wind patterns and very strong winds at the upper levels over the Caribbean including us, and those very strong winds could weaken the thunderstorms and cyclones that pass our way. . . but it does not mean that we will not be affected by a tropical storm or hurricane,” he added.

The acting director of the BMS also spoke on the impact of climate change on weather systems saying:

“As far as climate change is concerned, the only concern we should have now is if the waters are very warm, that is more fuel for the hurricanes so we will probably get stronger and more severe hurricanes…You will probably get a few more Category 3 to Category 5 hurricanes as time goes on.”

Despite predictions of a “near-normal” season, Minister of Home Affairs, Wilfred Abrahams is reminding residents not to rest on their laurels and the belief that ‘God is a Bajan’.

Addressing the media, Minister Abrahams reminded locals that the recovery efforts were still ongoing from the 2021 category one hurricane, Elsa.

He called on residents to be prepared for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

“The prevailing conditions suggest an unexceptional hurricane season and this may give people some level of comfort. You take the comfort at your own peril because it only takes one event.

“We could have the lowest, slowest hurricane seasons in the history of hurricane seasons but if one hurricane forms and impacts us, that is one too many,” said the Minister of Home Affairs.

“We implore you to retrofit your homes as required, clean up around your homes. Check the status of your insurance policies. Ensure that all your family members and persons in your care know what to do if you are impacted. The time of the event is not the time to figure out what to do,” he continued.