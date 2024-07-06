Cleaning of Princess Alice Highway today, Saturday, July 6

Cleaning of Princess Alice Highway today, Saturday, July 6
Motorists are kindly asked to slow down, obey any signage and directions given by flag persons.

Rosemary Forde

8 hrs ago

Debris on the Princess Alice Highway in Bridgetown following the passage of Hurricane Beryl on Monday. (Photo: A Reid/BGIS)

A crew from the Richmond Depot of the Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW) will be cleaning debris from the Princess Alice Highway in The City to the entrance of the Bridgetown Port, today, Saturday, July 6, 2024.

The crew will be working between 6:30am and 12.00 pm and due to the nature of the work, one lane of traffic will be closed to facilitate the cleaning.

Motorists are kindly asked to slow down, obey any signage and directions given by flag persons and to proceed through the work zone with extreme caution.  

The MTW apologised for any inconvenience this work may cause and thanked persons for their cooperation. 

(GIS/MTW).

