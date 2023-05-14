Clarkson Foundation raises funds to improve St James North community Loop Barbados

Last Saturday evening patrons gathered at the picturesque Pier One Restaurant in St Peter to raise funds for a worthy cause.

Under the patronage of Member of Parliament for St James North Edmund Hinkson, the Clarkson Foundation Inc hosted their Fundraising Cocktail Reception Chic n’ Charitable 5: A Pier Affair.

Formed ten years ago, the charity continues to work tirelessly in its efforts to assist the constituents of St James North.

In his address, MP insisted that the Clarkson Foundation had a tremendous impact on his work in the St James North constituency and he remained grateful for the support the foundation continued to receive.

He assured those present that their donations would directly benefit his constituents. “The funds that you have spent will go all the way back into St. James North, especially the most vulnerable,” he said, outlining: “Some of the funds from this event go into strategic planning of better parenting among people who need a helping hand, in this area in St. James North…This foundation will do its part within that context of making people better parents.”

The northern MP took the opportunity during his address to shine a spotlight on the disabled community and the need for inclusivity, encouraging those in attendance to give differently-able individuals a chance within the workforce.

“It has to be a situation where we, as a society, give people with disabilities the opportunity to showcase their talent. People with disabilities will prefer to be given opportunity than to be given handouts. We cannot continue with a ten per cent rate of people with disabilities in this country being employed, 90 per cent unemployed,” he stressed.

Vocalists from the Centre of the Blind were part of the evening’s entertainment

Chairman of the Foundation Beverley Smith-Hinkson took time to highlight the fruits of the organization’s labour, during her brief welcome address.

“We do a life skills programme for young persons under 25 years old in the community and you would be pleased to know that within about three months at least 85 per cent of those persons are either employed by someone or they have started their own small business,” she said.

In addition to equipping those within the northern constituency with essential skillsets, Smith-Hinkson also detailed the tangible assistance rendered. She outlined, “We provide school supplies, uniforms, food vouchers… We can find ourselves giving out close to 400 vouchers around Christmas time and it doesn’t end there. We have older persons in communities that depend on us to help them and sometimes there are medical issues, and we step up and try to make sure that the funds are available for whatever necessity there is.”

While giving a brief overview of the charity’s undertakings, she also took the opportunity to thank donors for their consistent support, which did not falter even during COVID-19, telling those present at the Port St Charles location that the work of the charity was “only possible with your help.”

Patrons at the cocktail event were treated to a spectacular spread of culinary offerings and included in the night’s entertainment were vocalists from the Centre of the Blind as well as the Barbados Community College Jazz Ensemble.

A number of prominent figures were in attendance, including Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs Kirk Humphrey and St Lucy MP Peter Phillips.