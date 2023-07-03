Clarke and team pull the plug on inaugural Soca Rumble Loop Barbados

The Hott 95.3 FM Soca Rumble in association with Bushy Park Barbados, origionally scheduled for Monday, July 31, 2023, will now be held in 2024.

The announcement was made on social media yesterday, Saturday, July 1, 2023, following the recent statement from Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley which declared Monday, July 31, 2023, a national holiday – ‘CARICOM 50 Day’.

On Thursday, June 29, in a press conference, Prime MinisterMottley stunned the nation with the announcement as decisions were taken by numerous heads of governments of CARICOM member states in February to make July 4 a holiday in the CARICOM states in commemoration of its 50th anniversary, but Barbados had been mum on its plan to implement the holiday or not.

Organiser of the Soca Rumble, veteran calypsonian Adrian Clarke said on Friday on the radio that he and his team would consult about the way forward because it was hinted at by the PM that a free concert with big acts would occur on Barbados’ CARICOM Day, clashing with the inaugural Soca Rumble.

On social media, the team subsequently stated, “In light of the recently announced one-off national holiday on Monday, July 31, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), we have made a determination that given the historic significance and national celebrations to be scheduled on the same date, it would be in the best interest of the public and in recognition of the historic value of Barbados being the founder of CARICOM, to postpone the inaugural Soca Rumble Competition.”

Refunds will be granted to those persons who purchased tickets from any of the box offices and persons are asked to contact the Soca Rumble team via direct messaging on Instagram.

“The Management of Ocean Gems Production Inc. has confirmed that refunds will be granted to patrons for tickets previously purchased at the various box offices including Sol Warrens, Sol Redmans, and Dallas Discounts – Sheraton Mall and Dallas Discounts – Swan Street and bushyparkbarbados.com. To facilitate refunds, contact can be made via direct messaging on Instagram @socarumble246.”

The announcement added:

“We wish to sincerely thank our partners, patrons, valued sponsors, and service providers and we look forward to your support of the event during the highly anticipated Crop Over Festival 2024.”