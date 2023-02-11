Clarendon farmer charged with murder of 68-y-o man Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Detectives assigned to the Clarendon Police Division have charged 56-year-old Calvin Davy otherwise called ‘Country, a farmer of Common, Whitney Clarendon with the murder of a man that occurred in Whitney district, Mocho, Clarendon on Thursday, January 26.

Dead is 68-year-old Everton Allison otherwise called ‘Johnno’, a farmer of Richmond Park district, Mocho, Clarendon.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that at about 8:00 a.m., on Sunday, January 29, the police were called, the body of Allison was seenlying face down on the ground in a state of decomposition with a chop wound.

The scene was processed the body was removed to the morgue.

Following an investigation, Davy was arrested in relation to this incident. He was subsequently charged on Friday, February 10 after he was questioned in presence of his attorney.

His court date has not been finalized.

NewsAmericasNow.com