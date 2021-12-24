Cidel’s $40,000 donation to Salvation Army to help scores of families | Loop Barbados

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Cidel’s $40,000 donation to Salvation Army to help scores of families | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
The spirits of many local families may be lifted this holiday season to the tune of a $40,000 donation to the Salvation Army from Cidel Bank & Trust Inc.  

In the wake of the growing emotional and economic fallout