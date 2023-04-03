CIBC FirstCaribbean awards its ‘FirstStars’ Loop Barbados

CIBC FirstCaribbean has recognised and rewarded several of its employees for outstanding service and performance.

At the Illumination awards ceremony, held last Saturday evening at Sandals Royal Barbados, the spotlight shone on 10 of the financial institution’s ‘FirstStars’ for their exemplary excellence.

In his remarks Chief Executive Officer CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank Mark St Hill, highlighted not only how arduously employees worked to deliver stellar customer service to clients, but he emphasised the importance of employee support and recognition within the organization.

“Last year, we distributed over 150 High Flyer Quarterly awards and more than 500 of what we call “On the Spot” award which allow management to recognise great work immediately when they see it and which also allows our employees to recognise their peers. It is clear therefore that recognition is important to the bank. Ours is a hard-working, competitive environment and we demand a lot of our people but we strive to ensure that everyone is well taken care of. Not just through monetary rewards and awards like these [but] we create an environment and culture of care through our various ground-breaking HR policies and programmes designed to provide the best possible environment to be successful as a CIBC FirstCaribbean employee,” he stated.”

The 10 awardees recognised on the night were selected from a cross section of departments throughout the bank however, they all had one thing in common, which was their dedication to excellence.

“Our awardees, therefore, have been chosen because they demonstrate our behaviours of agility, collaboration, ownership, and integrity. By adopting these behaviours in their daily life at work, they have set the tone for helping to make our clients’ ambitions a reality by delivering a superior banking experience in a digital world,” St Hill stated.

The awardees included Shaquille Smith, Latoya Curry, Frederica Green-Brazier, Berlinda Sutton, Christopher Carter, Iyisha Gibson, Jason Knowles, Adrian Gomes, Alero Abrams and Christopher McFarlane. McFarlane, the Senior Manager of Sales & Business Development, Retail & Banking in Barbados, was also the recipient of the FirstStars CEO’s Award of Distinction for 2022.