Christmas In The Park gets the green light | Loop Barbados

The traditional Christmas morning fanfare in Queen’s Park where Bajans, decked in their finest, are serenaded by the sweet sounds of the Barbados Police Service Band is on again this year.

On Saturday morning patrons can come to the Park and enjoy live entertainment provided by gospel band Promise and the Barbados Police Service Band for the event which will be staged under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Patrons are being urged to observe and adhere to all of the Ministry of Health’s regulations in order to enjoy a safe Christmas morning gathering. These are: wearing of masks at all times, regular sanitising and social distancing.

Both the Director of Music of the Barbados Police Service Band Senior Superintendent Andrew Lynch and leader of the group Promise Andrea Chase are urging those in attendance to ensure the event is staged safely.

“I am inviting Barbadians to our annual Christmas concert in the Queen’s Park. The Band has been going to the Park for more than a century bringing you cheer through music. This year, however, we want you to be cautious and remember all of the COVID-19 protocols. On behalf of the Commissioner of Police Richard Boyce and all members of the Barbados Police Service we are inviting you to join us,” the senior superintendent said.

The music director’s sentiments were echoed by Chase of Promise.

“Once again, we are excited to bring you Christmas in Queen’s Park with Promise, an event we have been hosting for the past 39 years. Each year we look forward to spreading the joy of Christmas with Barbadians and visitors alike. We invite you to join us so you can hear the Barbados Police Service Band bringing you great music from 7 am followed by Promise at 8:30 am.

Chase added: “We want to remind you to follow all protocols as we continue the fight against COVID-19. Wear your masks, social distance, sanitise where necessary and stay within your bubbles. On behalf of the members of Promise I extend Seasons Greetings and we look forward to seeing you,” the bandleader said.

For those who cannot be physically there, the event which will be streamed LIVE compliments the National Cultural Foundation, will be carried on a number of Facebook pages and on YouTube.

Log on to National Cultural Foundation Barbados, Barbados Government Information Service, PMO Barbados, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., CBC Barbados, VOB 92.9FM, Barbados Today, The Nation Barbados and Loop News Barbados and Consulate General of Barbados at Toronto.

Christmas Morning in the Park is a longstanding Bajan tradition that dates back to 1907 when the first Christmas concert was staged in Queen’s Park by the then Royal Barbados Police Force.