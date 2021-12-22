Christmas Caravan brings joy to St James | Loop Barbados

Beautiful music echoed throughout Trents, St James on Monday evening for the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) Christmas Caravan.

This was the second installation of the Christmas initiative being held under the title “Christmas Caravan Nights”.

The Christmas Caravan is slated to touch seven communities this season.

Although those who ventured out on the night were few in number, the offerings on stage were diverse and packed with talent from local acts who delivered well and were equally well received.

The opening acts included an introduction to spirited Bajan gyrations from Mother Sally. Pedro ‘Mr Fuhnominon’ Arthur followed and thrilled with some daring fire tricks.

Asanta Blossom shone on stage with her two renditions, highlighting her extensive vocal range while spoken artiste Cyndi Celeste rendered a riveting piece encouraging those present not to let COVID-19 crush their celebration of a traditional Bajan Christmas.

However, it was the amazing Sister in Harmony Trio that warmed the hearts of those in attendance. The youthful singers executed a stirring rendition of Amazing Grace while also flawlessly delivering an upbeat melody of popular Christmas tunes.

When Pastor John Yarde and Reigning Soca Monarch Mikey teamed up on stage to perform their latest Christmas single “Christmas is Here”, they embodied the joy of the season in their delivery. Their individual sets were just as captivating as they engaged with those present during their respective time on stage. It was clear as the audience followed their instructions that individuals were happy to be back outside for the live entertainment.

The lovely steel band DeJaVu brought the essence of the Caribbean to the stage with them. Firstly, in an earlier appearance, a duo from the band had audience members swaying in tandem as they expertly rendered Red Plastic Bag’s ‘Boat Ride’.

They were later joined by the full complement which included four steel pannists and one drummer, percussionist and bass player each.

DeJaVu delivered a varied selection of tunes from across several genres. The band played something for everyone, from ballads to spooge to calypso and even rendered both traditional and Bajan Christmas music. The thrilling ensemble brought the night to a close with Red Plastic Bag’s popular ‘Maizie’ which left those in attendance longing for more of their sweet steel pan music.

As promised, the evening was filled with Christmas fun as well as giveaways. MC for the night Cassandra Samuels shared Christmas treats throughout the entire production which was sponsored by Coca-Cola.

The Christmas Caravan initiative kicked off in the north of the island on December 18 with performances in Checker Hall, St Lucy. The mobile stage is scheduled to visit seven communities across the island, culminating on January 1, 2022 with a beach parade at Carlisle Bay.

The next is scheduled show is to be held at Bridgefield St Thomas tomorrow night, December 22.