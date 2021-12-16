Christian Aid Ministries Thank God As Rest Of Hostages Are Freed In Haiti

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Dec. 16, 2021: Christian Aid Ministries this morning glorified God after news broke that the remaining twelve hostages who were held by a gang in Haiti are now free.

“Join us in praising God that all seventeen of our loved ones are now safe. Thank you for your fervent prayers throughout the past two months,” the Ministries said in a statement on their website at 11:00 a.m. this morning.

400 Mawozo reportedly released the additional 12 persons that they kidnapped in Haiti’s capital on Oct. 16th, Haiti National Police Spokesman Garry Desrosiers said.

The aid workers were abducted just east of Port-au-Prince and were among a group of 12 adults and five children, including an 8-month-old.

Of the group of 17 missionaries, all but one was American. The other one is Canadian. They were the longest-held hostages in the country, where kidnappings for ransom have continued unabated.

The first two of the hostages were released in late November, followed by three more missionaries on Dec. 5th.

NewsAmericasNow.com