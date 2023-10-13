Christ Church woman remanded on drug, firearm charges Loop Barbados

A Christ Church woman has been remanded to Dodds Prison for several offences relating to drugs and firearms.

Sabrina Le Keisha Atherley, 38 years of Apartment #4, Vauxhall Gardens, Christ Church appeared before Magistrate Deidre McKenna on Thursday, October 12 at the Oistins Magistrate’s Court.

On Friday, October 6, lawmen discovered firearms, ammunition, cannabis and cocaine, at the 38-year-old’s residence.

She was charged with possession, trafficking and intent to supply cannabis and cocaine. She was also charged with the possession of firearm and ammunition.

Atherley is scheduled to reappear in court on Thursday, November 9, 2023.