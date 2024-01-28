Christ Church, St Philip residents’ water woes continue Loop Barbados

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is advising residents of Christ Church and St Phillip that today, Sunday, January 28, they are currently conducting emergency repairs on a ruptured 16-inch main in the vicinity of Woodbourne, St Philip.

BWA also disclosed that their Hampton Pumping Station had to be taken offline in order to conduct these repairs.

Therefore, customers in the same areas impacted yesterday, Saturday, may continute to be affected by a water outage or low pressure.

Crews conduct emegency repairs in vicinity of Woodbourne, St.Phillip.

Yesterday, Saturday, January 27, the BWA reported low revervoir levels at a reservior in Christ Church which impacted Christ Church and St Philip residents.

The areas impacted by these outages include:

Fairview

Dolphin Park

Kingsland

Water Street

Lowlands

Coverley

Four Square

Valley

Leadvale

Parish Land

Pitcher’s Hill

St Patricks

Thyme Bottom

Walronds

Woodbourne

Bright Hill

Highlands

Newton Terrace

Newton Park

Wotton

Kendal Hill

Gibbons

Balls Land

Callenders

Southern Heights

BWA also revealed that tankers have been dispatched to assist and residents will be updated on the progress of their work.