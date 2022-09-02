Christ Church shooting leaves man dead and woman seriously injured Loop Barbados

One man is dead and a woman is seriously injured following a shooting in Enterprise, Christ Church.

Around 9:30 pm on Wednesday, August 31, police responded to reports of an incident at Keizer Hill Drive, Endeavour, Enterprise, Christ Church.

Upon arrival, officers from the Oistins Police Station discovered the body of an adult male in a bushy area near a residential property and a female was found with critical injuries. She was transported by ambulance for medical attention and is said to be in “serious but stable condition”.

According to lawmen, the man and his companion were in a motorcar and arrived at their residence, when a group of armed men appeared from a dark, bushy area, attacked them and started shooting.

“Both individuals ran away in an attempted to escape injury. The man was chased after and shot a numbers of times. He died at the scene. Meanwhile, the assailants fled the scene by driving away the motor vehicle used by the couple.”

The car bears the registration SA3501 – a gold coloured Toyota Axio.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any knowledge about its occurrence or persons involved, is encouraged to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418 – 2612, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 (TIPS), Police Emergency at 211 or any other Police Station.