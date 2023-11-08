Christ Church man wanted for questioning by police Loop Barbados

Troy Oneal Rawlins is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Rawlins, whose last known local address is Lodge Road, Christ Church is of a dark complexion, stocky built with a round face and has a bulbous nose.

Heis advised that he can present himself to the Narcotics Unit, Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Churchaccompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts ofTroy Oneal Rawlins, is asked to contact the Narcotics Unit at 418-2631, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.