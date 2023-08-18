Christ Church hit by low reservoir levels at BWA facilities Loop Barbados

Low levels at three of the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) reservoirs in St Michael are impacting service to numerous customers today, Thursday, August 17, 2023.

The resulting water outages and low pressure are causing woes for persons in some areas along Highway 7 between Hastings and Carter’s Gap in Christ Church as well as surrounding districts.

In a press release, the BWA stated it has made some adjustments to its distribution network to supply more water to the areas. However, it will take some time for the water pressure to the affected districts and the levels in the reservoirs to return to normal.

Furthermore, the Authority has promised work to help improve the situation will be conducted tomorrow, Friday, between 8:30 am and 12 noon.

In the interim, the Authority’s tanker fleet will assist residents in the impacted areas.