Christ Church and St Phillip residents impacted by water outage Loop Barbados

Water outage due to low reservoir levels

Rosemary Forde

11 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Residents in some Christ Church and St Phillip districts will be impacted by low pressure or water outages as a result of low reservoir levels being experienced at a facility in Christ Church.

The Barbados Water Authority says customers in the following areas may be affected:

FairviewDolphin Park KingslandWater StreetLowlandsCoverleyFour SquareValleyLeadvaleParish LandPitcher’s HillSt PatricksThyme BottomWalrondsWoodbourneBright HillHighlandsNewton TerraceNewton ParkWottonKendal HillGibbonsBalls LandCallendersSouthern HeightsBalls Land

BWA is advising residents in any of the listed districts who still have a pipe-bourne supply to store an adequate amount of water to help, incase their supply is impacted.

The Authority’s tankers will also assist customers in these districts and will continue to service the areas while the problem persists.

