Chrisean Rock Kisses K Suave In The Club, Says She’s Happy In Love

Chrisean Rock has officially moved on as she was spotted at the club with rising rapper K Suave making out.

Chrisean Rock’s son is almost three months old but she’s back in the streets as she proves that she is truly getting over rapper Blueface and finding love again. Over the weekend, it seems that Rock was out partying with her new boo, rapper K Suave.

K Suave is a rising rapper who has been gaining traction for his music lately. He’s also related to rapper Trippie Redd. Chrisean Rock has been seen hanging out with Trippie and Suave and even appeared in his latest live video on Instagram, shared on Monday.

However, some fans thought that it was a PR relationship since Rock seemed to hint to her fans that she was dating her collaborator, rapper Lil Mabu. However, her and K Suave’s relationship seems like the real deal as they were caught on camera showing a lot of PDA.

In a video posted on social media, Chrisean Rock is seen kissing K Suave while a member of her team filmed the entire thing on a cellphone. Rock is seen fixing her hoodie and blushing after the kiss. Rock and the rising rapper first sparked dating rumors last week after she was seen touching his face while he was on Instagram Live.

The reality TV star also hinted in a recent interview that she was seeing someone, but they were not intimate, and they spent time chilling, cuddling, and praying. A woman has also claimed that she and K Suave are in a relationship, but the rapper said he has been stalked by the woman for more than a year now.

In the meantime, Chrisean Rock and Blueface were recently spotted together on Thanksgiving Day at her house, where she was seen sitting on Blueface’s lap while he played video games. Later that night, she went on IG Live and said she asked Blueface about them getting back together.

However, it seems that Blueface was busy with his fiancée, Jaidyn Alexis, as they flew on a private jet from Los Angeles to Atlanta. The “Thotiana” rapper has make it clear that he has no intentions of getting back together with his ex-girlfriend, although some fans argued that they broke up and got back together many times over the past year.

In a message to her fans on Twitter, Chrisean Rock says she hasn’t been this happy in a while. “I pray that theses Good times last forever I haven’t been this happy in a minute,” she tweeted.