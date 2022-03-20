Chris Gayles pays tribute to the G.O.A.T Shane Warne | Loop Barbados

Chris Gayle called Shane Warne the G.O.A.T, which means Greatest Of All Time.

A legend himself, Gayle took a moment at the start of his first event in Barbados at the newly-opened Halo Lounge in St Lawrence Gap, to pay tribute to the Australian bowler Warne. Gayle said condolences to Warne’s family and friends, as well as his former teammates, colleagues and fans who also will mourn his passing.

Warne died on March 4, 2022, at the age of 52. He was in Bangkok when he died and his body was returned to Australia where loved ones said their farewells last week in a private funeral service.

Gayle told the West Indies and England fans in attendance that they should not wait until someone is gone to recognise their greatness. He said, “Tell me now how great I am because I know I am great, don’t wait till I’m dead and gone. That’s not rich.”

To some of his colleagues in the sport over the years he poured out his love. He shouted out Pedro Cummins, Fidel Edwards and Kirk Edwards amongst his list.