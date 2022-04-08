Chris Brown Shares Sweet Photo Of His 3-Month-Old Baby Girl With Diamond Brown

Chris Brown all but confirmed that he is a father of three months after speculations.

The R&B singer shared a sweet photo of his three-month-old baby girl he welcomed earlier this year with Instagram model Diamond Brown. Chris Brown shared the pic on his Instagram Story on Friday as he readies his upcoming album. “Three Months,” he wrote while adding some heart emojis.

There’s nothing quite like a father’s love for his children, and R&B singer Chris Brown has shown over and over that he is willing to go above and beyond for his offspring. In the latest showing of love, the already inked-out rapper got his children’s names -Aeko and Royalty tatted on his legs. The tattoos stretch from his ankles to his knees, with Royalty Brown being tatted on his left leg and Aeko on his right. Aeko’s tattoo was actually done in May last year, but Royalty’s is a new addition.

Chris Brown / IG

Royalty is Brown’s six-year-old daughter, whom he shares with model Nia Guzman. While the two were never officially a couple, they seem to be doing a good job co-parenting lately despite getting off to a rocky start. The “Loyal” singer only accepted that he was the father of Guzman’s child after it was proven through a DNA test.

The pair had a tumultuous custody battle which ended with the courts deciding to appoint both parents joint custody of the child. Months later, Guzman took Brown to court over child support, claiming the amount she was awarded ($2,000 per month) was not enough to cover her expenses. She reportedly requested $18,000 monthly, but the two were able to settle for a lower undisclosed sum. The two seem to be in a much better place now, which is great for their daughter.

In the case of one-year-old Aeko Brown, the child was the result of an on and off relationship between Brown and model Ammika Harris. The pair have reportedly been dating since 2015 and welcomed Aeko on November 20, 2019. Brown shared the news that he’d become a father on his Instagram a month later, simply sharing a photo of the newborn with the caption “BABY AEKO.” He had shared a picture of pregnant Ammika a day earlier.

Chris Brown / IG

In the IG post showing off his tattoo, the singer captioned the photo, “MY WORLD ON MY LEGS,” while tagging tattoo artiste GANGA. Ganga is one of the most well-known celebrity tattoo artistes in Los Angeles and has worked with celebrities such as Post Malone, Floyd Mayweather, Tyga, and Lil Pump.

He has also worked with Brown several times before. In addition to tattooing the names of both of Brown’s children, the artist also did a tattoo of a Jordan shoe on Chris’ face back in February 2020 and a cover-up on the rapper’s stomach in 2018.

It’s estimated that the rapper has at least 27 tattoos with the latest addition.