Chris Brown, Sean Kingston, Byron Messia Shoots ‘Talibans Remix’ Video In Tivoli Gardens

Chris Brown, Sean Kingston, and Byron Messia got a collaboration on the way. The three artists and their video crews converged on Tivoli Gardens in Kingston on Tuesday to shoot a music video.

The R&B singer put on a show for his Jamaican fans at the National Stadium in Kingston on Sunday night. Patrons left the show feeling like they got their money’s worth after Chris Brown delivered several of his hits from his vast catalog in a set spanning over two hours. The singer visited some local hot spots like Blue Hole and Club Meca in Kingston over the weekend.

Sources close to the production told Urban Islandz that Chris Brown is also recording new music in Jamaica for his upcoming album, 11:11, due in November. The project is his 11th studio album and will incorporate some dancehall flavors mixed with R&B.

We’re told that he recorded “Talibans (Remix)” with Sean Kingston and Byron Messia, who both performed on the show on Sunday. There are no details out on the track, like the title and release date, but sources told us that Brown stated that he wanted some island vibe music for his project.

“Chris wanted some island flavor, some reggae and dancehall vibe for his upcoming music, and Sean and Byron stepped up for at least one of the track,” sources told us. “He also made sure to work with local producers to get that authentic sound, nutten water down. Today we shooting a video in Kingston, parts in Tivoli and we looking to shoot another portion on the North Coast.”

Urban Islandz obtained a clip showing Chris Brown, Sean Kingston, and Byron Messia in Tivoli being surrounded by a film crew. There was ample security on hand to keep things safe. The crew has already wrapped production for the scenes in the volatile community in Kingston.

In the meantime, Chris Brown is scheduled to leave the island this week as he promises that it won’t be another ten years before he makes his return. The “No Guidance” singer is currently working on his 11th album, which he says will comprise 11 songs, with a tentative release date set for November 11th this year. It appears he is taking on a full 11 theme for this project.

“New album name: 11:11 (Possible) album release date 11:11. This will be my 11th album and will contain 11 songs,” he wrote in a statement on IG last month.