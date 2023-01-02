Chloe Powery-Doxey is off to the Miss Universe pageant Loop Cayman Islands

Chloe Powery-Doxey, 1st Runner Up in the 2022 Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant and who will represent the Cayman Islands at the Miss Universe Pageant in New Orleans, USA, on January 14, 2023, reportedly left Cayman today for the pageant.

The send-off was covered on the official Miss Cayman Islands Universe Instagram page today, where Powery-Doxey was seen in a video donning the national flag and in photos posing under the Cayman Islands Coat of Arms.

A small number of supporters were also present at the airport with Powery-Doxey for her send-off.

Powery-Doxey will join almost 90 delegates from countries around the world at the Miss Universe Pageant next week. Members of the public can watch the pageant online as it is expected to be streamed live on The Roku Channel.