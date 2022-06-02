Chinese warplanes harassing Canadian military flights, Ottawa says

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Seoul, South Korea (CNN)Canadian surveillance planes helping to enforce United Nations sanctions on North Korea are being repeatedly buzzed by Chinese jets that fly so close their crews can see each other, Canada’s military has alleged.

In some instances the Chinese warplanes have come so close the Canadian aircraft have had to change course to avoid a collision, the Canadian Armed Forces said Wednesday.

“In these interactions, PLAAF (People’s Liberation Army Air Force) aircraft did not adhere to international air safety norms. These interactions are unprofessional and/or put the safety of our RCAF (Royal Canadian Air Force) personnel at risk,” said Dan Le Bouthillier, media relations chief of the Canadian Armed Forces.

A Royal Canadian Air Force CP-140 Aurora arrives at Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador, in 2021.

Canada claims the alleged encounters occurred in international airspace during the most recent iteration of Operation NEON, Canada’s contribution to enforcing sanctions on North Korea. It did not give specific dates, but said the encounters were increasingly frequent.

The Chinese aircraft sometimes came so close that their air crew were “very clearly visible” to personnel on the Canadian plane, Le Bouthillier said.