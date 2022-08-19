Chinese-Canadian tycoon Xiao Jianhua sentenced to 13 years in prison

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN)Chinese-Canadian tycoon Xiao Jianhua was sentenced Friday to 13 years in prison, more than five years after the billionaire was abducted from a hotel room in Hong Kong and taken to mainland China.

Xiao and his company Tomorrow Holdings were convicted of crimes involving tens of billions of dollars, including illegally absorbing public deposits, betraying the use of entrusted property, illegal use of funds and bribery, the Shanghai First Intermediate Court said in a statement

The court also fined Xiao 6.5 million yuan ($950,000) and Tomorrow Holdings 55 billion yuan ($8.1 billion).

“The criminal acts of Tomorrow Holdings and Xiao Jianhua seriously damaged the financial management order, seriously endangered the country’s financial security, seriously infringed on the integrity of the state staff, and should be severely punished according to law,” the court said.

But it added that Xiao and Tomorrow Holdings have “turned themselves in, confessed their crimes and helped with the recovery of assets,” and thus can receive a more lenient punishment.

Read More