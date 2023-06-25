China’s Premier welcomes Prime Minister Mia Mottley Loop Barbados

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley, who is on an official visit to China, was welcomed by Premier Li Qiang of the State Council with a ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sunday.

The official welcome included the instrumental playing of both national anthems and a guard of honour. Following the welcome ceremony, the Premier and Prime Minister took part in a bilateral meeting.

After talks with the Barbadian Prime Minister, the Premier noted Barbados is a good friend and partner of China in the Caribbean region. He said that under the new circumstances, China is willing to enhance strategic mutual trust with Barbados, deepen cooperation in various fields, and build China-Barbados relations into a model of solidarity, cooperation and mutual benefit for developing countries.

China is ready to work with Barbados to promote the joint construction of a high-quality Belt and Road, and enhance exchanges and cooperation related to the economy, trade, culture and other fields.

The Premier noted that China understands the special concerns of developing island countries in coping with climate change and other issues, and added that China is willing to jointly seek solutions for financing difficulties, and to support developing countries as they accelerate their energy transformation and achieve sustainable development.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Barbados’s Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley in Beijing.

Mottley said that Barbados attaches great importance to Barbados-China relations, and both countries are committed to improving people’s lives and promoting sustainable development.

She thanked China for sending medical teams to Barbados and providing support for its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Barbados is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in the fields of agriculture, energy, infrastructure construction, poverty reduction, tourism, culture and education, and jointly tackle climate change and other global challenges, she said.

Barbados opposes “decoupling and breaking the chain,” and supports maintaining the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core and maintaining the stability of international production and supply chains.

After the talks, they jointly witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents on the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the blue economy, local cooperation, medical and health care, and news media.