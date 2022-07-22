China extends property loans at the fastest pace in three years as mortgage crisis spreads

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN Business)China’s banking regulator has pledged to boost lending to help developers finish stalled property projects and boost buyers’ demand, as a growing mortgage boycott by homebuyers exacerbates the country’s real estate woes.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) reiterated Thursday that it will provide “active credit support” for property developers, so they can complete delayed or stalled projects as soon as possible.

It also urged banks to issue more mortgage loans to qualified homebuyers to support demand and prop up the property market.

The regulator said previous efforts to boost property lending have been working.

Mortgages have increased after the People’s Bank of China cut mortgage rates by two-tenths of a percentage point in May for first-home buyers. Substantially all — 90% — of mortgage loans have been issued to first-home buyers.