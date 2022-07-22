Childhood obesity advocates featured in international publication | Loop Barbados

Youth advocates of the Barbados Childhood Obesity Prevention Coalition are taking the importance of a healthy environment for young people to the international stage.

Thought-provoking articles from the Coalition’s first official youth advocacy officer, Taahir Bulbulia and advocacy officer of the Healthy Caribbean Coalition Danielle Walwyn highlighting the issues surrounding sport, healthy youth and fitness were featured in the latest Journal of the Parliaments of Commonwealth ‘The Parliamentarian’.

Taking the stance that sports and physical activity provide a solution to solving Barbados’ severe health care crisis regarding non-communicable diseases (NCDs), Bulbulia, in ‘Commonwealth Youth Voices: The Power of Sport: Sport as a Viable Sustainable Development Tool: View From Barbados‘ outlines that sport has the power to positively impact people’s health and well being through mental, physical and social benefits.

Co-authored by Racquel Griffith, the analysis called for Commonwealth countries to work together and use sport to alleviate poverty, promote good health and contribute to climate action, stressing that “By sharing ideas and implementing national policy, people will cultivate an environmental conscious mindset and a healthy lifestyle.”

In addition, the piece illustrated the power sport can play in alleviating poverty through fundraising initiatives and its provision of equal opportunities for employment and social mobility.

“Sports is a multi-billion dollar industry with great popularity and an extensive reach, making it a viable tool when used strategically. Although poverty alleviation will take more than a one sector or one-industry approach, sport has proven to be a valuable contributor to this fight,” Bulbulia, a 2021 Commonwealth Youth Award nominee argued.

In her analysis ‘Commonwealth Youth Voices: Investing Physical Activity and Sport for a Healthier People and Planet: The Caribbean Experience‘, Walwyn outlined how regular bouts of physical activity could prevent and help manage common NCDs such as heart disease, type- 2 diabetes and cancers, which are responsible for nearly three-quarters of worldwide deaths and the majority of deaths in small island developing states. She lamented, however, that the lack of investments to support everyday sport and physical activity globally are insufficient.

In addition, Walwyn, who has executed physical activity research in Antigua, underscored the worsening impact climate-related disasters and the COVID pandemic have played on the NCD epidemic, insisting urgent attention and investment are necessary.

“Physical activity can be part of solving the NCD crisis. Physical activity interventions encompass some of the World Health Organisation’s Bets Buys for tackling NCDs. They include investing in public education and awareness campaigns, physical activity counselling within the primary health care system, promoting physical activity through sports clubs, increasing opportunities for active transportation through investment in accessible sidewalks, green spaces, bike lanes and strategies to support active workplaces and schools,” she highlighted.

Proud of the work produced by these two outstanding young people, program manager of the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Barbados Childhood Obesity Prevention Campaign Francine Charles insisted these are the kind of voices that must be heard in this global fight for a healthy future.

“The health challenge around obesity and non-communicable diseases is just one of the many crises our young people are facing as they look to the future. That is why their voices matter Now! We have over 55 youth advocates who joined the movement to call for WHO evidence- based policies that can help to reduce the growing problems of childhood obesity in Barbados and we are creating the environment for them to let their voices be heard at the national stage. We applaud Taahir and Danielle for charting the way and for ensuring that on the global stage, there is no future being planned for the youth without their informed, thoughtful and creative input!” Charles stressed.

The quarterly journal of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, the ‘Journal of Commonwealth Parliaments, The Parliamentarian’ magazine contains feature articles written by Members of Parliament, renowned academic experts and parliamentary staff that are written for their colleagues on current issues that affect the international parliamentary community and to share their experience and expertise across the Commonwealth.