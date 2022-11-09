Child Protection Agency to replace Child Care Board Loop Barbados

When Barbados’ social services are amalgamated, there will be a Child Protection Agency rather than a Child Care Board (CCB).

This was disclosed by Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Kirk Humphrey, during a courtesy call with Resident Representative for the UNDP, Limya Eltayeb recently.

He was joined by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Jehu Wiltshire, and Research Analyst, Rean Gibson.

Humphrey explained that matters related to child protection, the elderly, disabilities and welfare, will all fall under the Department of Family Services headed by a directorate.

However, he said the establishment of a child protection directorate would require a change in mindset for Barbados.

Humphrey explained that while there was a Child Justice Bill for children involved in criminal activities, the Child Protection Bill was designed for those in need of care and protection.

However, he stressed, there was a need to fill the “middle gap” for children who did not need to be in the justice system, but were in need of guidance through child protection methods.

The Minister also outlined plans for the island’s social services sector, in general, and where the Ministry hoped to take the discussion going forward.

In response, Eltayeb, expressed her satisfaction with the strides being made in the island’s social services sector, and offered the UNDP’s assistance with programmes going forward.