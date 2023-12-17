Child conducting ZR? Minister wants answers in less than 16 hours Loop Barbados

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Works and Water Resources Santia Bradshaw wants to get to the bottom of an alarming incident where a juvenile has been caught on camera conducting a van and cursing members of the public.

Ministry investigations are underway with haste as the minister has set a deadline for persons actioning her request.

The Minister is holding out hope that the video may be a hoax because the behaviour exhibited is abhorrent.

In a statement released tonight, she said:

“I have watched a video which is making its rounds on social media involving a 4 year old minor who appears to be involved in conducting and collecting bus fare on a public service vehicle. My initial reaction is that this can only be fake news as such behaviour is neither appropriate for a child nor indeed is it the Barbados way.”

Adamant that if deemed true, this will not go unchecked or be swept under the rug, the Transport Minister asserted:

“As Minister responsible for the licensing of public service vehicles in this country, this will not be tolerated under my watch. I have asked the Director of Transport Authority to have this matter investigated and to report to me by midday tomorrow. Either way, this matter has my attention and shall be handled with despatch.

“Furthermore, in the event that the legitimacy of the video is established, I would like to be the first to publicly thank and applaud the person who recorded this and made it public.”

Bradshaw told the recorder of the video that there are indeed a prime example in this case. “This is what citizenship of the republic of Barbados is all about. This is what we need for positive change to come about.

“We need to call out those who introduce and perpetrate behaviors foreign to our culture and upbringing.”

The boy in the video is an underage minor who is not only engaging in what could be called child labour, is dangerously hanging out the window of the swiftly moving vehicle. He also uses and models language that is not becoming of a child.

Members of the public have also been circulating the alleged name of the father and his address, along with the video.