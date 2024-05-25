Child Care Board to host media workshop next week Loop Barbados

Media practitioners will next week learn more about how to enhance their skills and knowledge to ensure sensitive reporting of child abuse cases in Barbados.

This is when the Child Care Board (CCB), in collaboration with UNICEF, conducts a one-day workshop at the United Nations House, Marine Gardens, Christ Church, on Wednesday, May 29.

The workshop, which will focus on the Role of the Media in Coverage and Reporting Child Abuse Matters, runs from 9:00 AM until 12:30 Pm. It represents part of the CCB’s efforts to strengthen relations with stakeholders during Child Month.

Child Month, which concludes on May 31, has as its theme Our Children: Building Hope and Resilence For Tomorrow.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Informatiom Service (BGIS).