Child Care Board recruiting foster parents Loop Barbados

Foster parents should understand the importance of a safe, reliale family in shaping a child’s future and be willing to help a child grow and develop.

Rosemary Forde

2 hrs ago

The Child Care Board Barbados (CCB) is encouraging persons 25 years and older, who are willing to open their home to a child in need, to consider becoming a foster parent.

In a statement made on social media recently, the CCB stated potential foster parents should understand the importance of a safe, reliale family in shaping a child’s future and be willing to help a child grow and develop.

The CCB also highlighted qualities they will need to get started:

A loving home.Maturity, physical and emotional stamina.Empathy and ability to nurture children and young people.The ability to help a child of any age feel safe, loved and supported.Ability to work with various professionals.

Interested persons can apply via

[email protected].

