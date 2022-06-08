Child advocate re-elected to UN Committee on the Rights of the Child | Loop Barbados

Barbadian jurist and children’s rights advocate, Faith Marshall-Harris, was successfully re-elected to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child for the period 2023 to 2027.

The election was held on June 6 at United Nations Headquarters in New York at a meeting of the States Parties to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Marshall-Harris was first elected to the Committee in 2018 and is presently Vice-Chair and Rapporteur. The Committee oversees the implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child which is the world’s most ratified international human rights treaty.

“I am pleased and honoured to be re-elected to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child. This is largely due to the hard work and commitment of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, his Permanent Secretary and staff, as well as to the enthusiastic support and dedication of the Minister, Permanent Secretary and staff of the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs which has responsibility for children’s rights,” said Marshall-Harris while reflecting on his re-election.

“This re-election signals the esteem with which Barbados is held on the world stage. Barbados and the Caribbean region can be assured that I will continue to devote all my energy to safeguarding and defending the rights of children, not only in our region but everywhere there is a need,” she continued.

Marshall-Harris is the second Barbadian to serve on the Committee. Her Excellency The Most Honourable Dame Sandra Prunella Mason, President of Barbados, was a Committee member from 1991 until 1999.