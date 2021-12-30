Chief Medical Officer declares Omicron is here! | Loop Barbados

Barbados has recorded a solitary confirmed case of the Omicron variant on the island.

This disclosure was made by Chief Medical Officer The Most Honourable Dr Kenneth George while delivering the COVID-19 update on Thursday.

“We have had confirmation of Omicron by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA ) Laboratory, a single case, and to date that is the only confirmed case we have had,” the CMO stated.

He went on to say: “However, I must couch that by saying that we have been doing testing, preliminary sequencing at the Best-Dos Santos [Laboratory] and there is also preliminary evidence that Omicron is established in Barbados.”

Additional “carefully selected samples” have been sent to CARPHA for testing with results expected to be returned in seven to 10 days.

“Once we have this information we will share it with the public,” Dr George reassured.

He stressed that public health officials had repeatedly indicated within the past weeks that Barbados would not have been spared from the newest variant. Officials had warned that the possibility of the presence of the latest COVID-19 variant being within our borders was high based on the experience in several other countries across the globe where the virus had spread extremely rapidly within communities.

However, Dr George warned persons not to panic. “We do not need to panic. We have come this road before.”

The chief medical officer suggested that while some may have touted stringent border control measures, these, in isolation, were not effective in combating the spread of variants of the virus.

“Implementing border controls, while it may have had some use in the delta variant in Barbados, border controls will not be the only method to stop the spread of virus,” he stated.

During his address, he also provided the most current COVID-19 statistics which indicated that the number of new COVID-19 cases has risen within the last five to six days.

“We have 247 new cases out of approximately 1483 tests and this number has increased over the last week. Our indices are trending upwards again;” the CMO warned.

While the indices were effective when below 0.8, he stated that they now stand at 1.44, which meant that every two individuals are likely to transmit the virus to three persons.

The island’s cumulative 14-day per 100,000 and the cumulative 7-day per 100,000 averages have increased.

Although studies have shown that deaths and severity of illness caused by Omicron appear to be lower than Delta, Dr George suggested that the vulnerable elderly population and high incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) would still make the fight against the latest mutation challenging.

“Although the likelihood of severe disease and deaths is not as high, just based on volumes we have the potential to overrun our health care system which we are trying to protect,” he cautioned.

He urged those on the island to continue to observe the established protocols which included mask-wearing at all times in public spaces, in close quarters and when indoors.

The chief medical officer stressed physical distancing was equally as important, as well as, frequent hand sanitization.

He also encouraged persons to get vaccinated as another layer of protection and indicated booster shots offered better protection against the highly-contagious Omicron variant.