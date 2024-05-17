Chief Medical Officer classifies tuberculosis case as non-infectious Loop Barbados

Chief Medical Officer, Dr The Most Honourable Kenneth George, is assuring the public that the individual identified with a case of tuberculosis (TB) is non-infectious.

Citing a social media post which has been making the rounds, Dr George explained that actions were taken to provide care for and treat the individual, who does not pose a threat.

He further noted that the Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue working with the gentleman and his family to ensure that the long-term course of treatment is completed.

He said the Ministry does not share personal health information with the public and lamented that an email sent in confidence to The Barbados Police Service ended up in the public domain.

The Chief Medical Officer noted that from time to time, the Ministry reaches out to external agencies, including The Barbados Police Service, particularly if there is a threat to public health involving an infectious disease.

TB is an infectious but treatable disease, and although the treatment is prolonged, outcomes are usually good, he explained.

Barbados records approximately two to three cases of tuberculosis annually. And, although most cases are imported, a few come from within the local population.

Dr George reiterated that the public should not be concerned at this time.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).