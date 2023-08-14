Chief Medical Officer assures MOH working on St Philip Polyclinic Loop Barbados

The St Philip Polyclinic will be fixed.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr The Most Honourable Kenneth George has given the assurance that the Ministry of Health and Wellness has committed to work diligently to address the environmental health matters that have affected staff at the polyclinic.

The polyclinic has been closed from August 10 but is currently scheduled to reopen on Thursday, August 17. The Chief said he was hopeful that the clinic would resume its services to the public in the next three days.

The period of closure follows a meeting between representatives of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) and the Unity Workers Union (UWU), on Friday, August 11, to discuss environmental issues which forced the polyclinic to close its doors on Thursday, August 10.

Noting construction work, which was being carried out at the polyclinic over the last four months to improve the delivery of service, contributed to the environmental concerns, the Ministry also indicated in a release last Friday, that a contractor has been identified to resume the construction at the facility.